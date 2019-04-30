Avengers: Endgame has been in theaters for less than a week, and it’s already broken box office records. However, some of the film’s stars, like Angela Bassett , have yet to see firsthand what all the fuss is about.

While attending the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner, Bassett explained why she hasn’t had the chance to get to the theater for this year’s biggest blockbuster. “I’m seeing movies here , girl!” the actress said, referring to the films she has watched as part of the Tribeca Film Festival .

Bassett’s attendance at the dinner was highly anticipated because the actress is on the festival jury, along with 50 others. Her particular jury includes Famke Janssen, Baltasar Kormakur, Rebecca Miller, and Steve Zaillian, and they will decide upon the winners for the international narrative feature category. Joining Bassett at the star-studded dinner in New York were Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson , as well as jurors Debra Messing and Chloë Sevigny. Later in the evening, Leonardo DiCaprio showed up to support his friend and collaborator Robert DeNiro , the founder of the Tribeca Film Festival.

“I’ve seen about seven movies so far,” Bassett said when asked to explain her film-viewing process for the festival. “Three movies a day, from all over the world—South Korea, Germany, Mexico. All of them are really special, authentic stories. Wonderful actors, a lot of them first-timers. First-time directors doing an amazing job. I’ve been quite impressed,” she continued.

Her Avengers character, Queen Ramonda , does have a small scene in Avengers: Endgame , along with a handful of other surprise cameos and returning characters from various installments of the franchise. But even queens procrastinate. “I watched three movies yesterday. And then I was like, Wait I have to go see the Avengers tonight? Four movies? Nah. I’ll wait till next week,” Bassett continued. “But $1.2 billion? Mic drop. Amazing. Proud to have a little bitty part in it.”

Related: Iconic 20th Century Images, Reinvented: A History Lesson From Angela Bassett, Spike Lee, Ruth E. Carter, and LaToya Ruby Frazier