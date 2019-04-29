On an average day, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne are pretty low-key about their reported relationship. (Aside from, you know, the occasional “cuddle puddle ” or starring in music videos together. That’s a professional obligation, after all.) But when the situation calls for it—when the trolls overstep—Benson and Delevingne are quite willing to step up and defend each other.

Such was the case recently when both Benson and Delevingne took to Instagram comments to take down a pair of homophobic users who decided to publicly disparage their relationship. A Benson fan account under the handle @rashleyyyp (who has since protected their account) posted a video purporting to show Delevingne tying up and slapping a friend. “EVERY week there is something disrespectful towards @ashleybenson,” they wrote, tagging both Benson and Delevingne and effectively ensuring it reached their attention. “Ashley deserves better.” According to commenters on Comments by Celebs, which picked up both actors’ replies to the post, the video was “clearly just a joke.”

But certain Benson fans did not interpret it as such. “I’m serious you need to stay away from that devil and never go back,” another commenter wrote below the post. “I’m sure many strong handsome religious man [sic] would take you back in a heartbeat. You are not like this you aren’t gay you love men and you need one [sic].”

Benson responded to the second commenter quite frankly. “You need to mind your own business,” she wrote. “Stop making things up.” Delevingne, who tends to be quite outspoken on Instagram (and once lost 50,000 followers for her troubles) came in blasting both the original poster and the second commenter: “You are fucking disgusting!” she wrote. “If you have a problem with true love then come and say this shit to my face instead pathetically [sic] hating through Instagram.”

“Maybe get a hobby that doesn’t involve being homophobic and hating others for being happy,” she concluded.