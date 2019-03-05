Tuesday morning’s Chanel presentation at Paris Fashion Week was an emotional one, as models like Kaia Gerber and Penélope Cruz were showing the last collection Karl Lagerfeld designed for the house before his death , last month. Luckily for Cara Delevingne , who made a rare return to the runway to help pay tribute to her frequent collaborator, her rumored girlfriend, Ashley Benson, was on hand to comfort her after the sentimental show, which Delevingne opened.

In a photo shared on Instagram after the presentation by the stylist Jamie Mizrahi, who spent the morning with Benson and Delevingne’s older sister Poppy, Delevingne and Benson sit in the backseat of a car, nuzzling their faces together à la Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s infamous Oscars performance . “Post show cuddle puddle,” Mizrahi captioned the photo.

Delevingne also made a rare appearance on Benson’s own Instagram page. The actress shared a photo of Delevingne and Mizrahi on her Story, apparently taken at a post-show celebratory lunch, with the caption, “My littles.”

Loading View on Instagram

Since they were first linked, last summer, the Her Smell costars have kept their rumored relationship as low-key as possible, appearing only in the peripheries of each other’s Instagram feeds and rarely being photographed together—and when they are, Delevingne has been known to go to extremes to block out the paparazzi. Fashion shows seem to be one of the few events that’ll inspire them to bring their relationship out of the shadows: Back in September, Benson once again supported one of Delevingne’s turns down the runway, that time for Balmain’s spring 2019 collection at Paris Fashion Week, during which Benson sat in the front row and shared proud photos of Delevingne on social media.

Still, it’s unlikely that either will give a definitive update on their relationship status anytime soon. In August, just as the rumor mill was picking up steam, Benson shared that keeping her private life private is her M.O. , as is completely her right. “I think that’s the best way in any relationship. I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better,” she told People at the time.

Related: Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Are “Very Happy” in Their Relationship and Just Want to Be Left Alone