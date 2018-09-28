On Friday morning, Cara Delevingne returned to the runway at Balmain’s Paris Fashion Week show , debuting two looks from the creative director Olivier Rousteing’s spring 2019 collection.

For the past few years, Delevingne has been reticent to appear on the runway, having semi-retired from modeling. In February, the 26-year-old supermodel walked for Christopher Bailey’s last Burberry show during London Fashion Week, but she had skipped out on walking any of this fall’s Fashion Week shows until now. Bailey’s final Burberry show was the first time Delevingne had walked in a fashion show since 2016. To be fair, Delevingne has had her plate full with other activities, such as writing (she penned a young adult novel, titled Mirror, Mirror , in 2017) and acting (she is now an important member of the DC Comics cinematic universe, thanks to her role in Suicide Squad .

Watching her from the front row was her rumored girlfriend, Ashley Benson , who is best known for her starring roles in the teen mystery drama Pretty Little Liars and Harmony Korine ’s Spring Breakers . While Delevingne has yet to confirm any romance, and Benson is keen on keeping her relationship status private , paparazzi have caught the two kissing at the airport in London, Benson has been wearing a gold necklace with Delevingne’s initials on it, and the actress was not at all shy about sharing her support for Delevingne’s confident runway return in Paris on Instagram Stories.

Rumors aside, it is possible to piece together some sort of origin story of how the two may have met—Delevingne and Benson appear in the upcoming Alex Ross Perry thriller-slash-mockumentary, Her Smell , as two members of a pop-punk trio who idolize a fictional hardened rocker played by Elisabeth Moss .

