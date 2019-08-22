Angelina Jolie’s eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, is now eighteen, and off to college in South Korea. And the actor-slash director-slash humanitarian was filmed while dropping Maddox off at Yonsei University in Seoul, where he’ll be studying biochemistry (which is quite an impressive choice, especially for celebrity offspring). Jolie graciously gave a quick interview to student fans, which they posted on Instagram.

“[Yonsei] seems like a great school,” she said. "I hope you’re all going to like it."

Jolie was asked how long she would be staying in Seoul, and said that she would unfortunately be leaving soon. "I leave today. Today’s the day I go home. I know. I’m trying not to cry," she said to collective aw’s.

According to Entertainment Tonight , Maddox was accepted to multiple universities and elected to study in Seoul. He’s been learning Korean to prepare.

"[Jolie] loves him and is so proud of how wise he is beyond his years. She has encouraged him to travel nonstop, to learn many languages, and now has plans for him to go to university overseas," a source told ET . "Maddox is very attached to his mom. She's always stood by him."

Jolie told People that she was “nothing but proud” of Maddox, adding that “I look forward to all he will do.”

Yesterday, August 21st, Us Weekly ran a report claiming that Maddox and adoptive father Brad Pitt are not close, and that their relationship has been strained since a difficult incident occurred on an airplane in 2016, before the actor got sober. The article cast Maddox as “very close” with his mother and distant from Pitt.

Jolie recently made far more positive headlines for an essay she wrote for TIME , which chronicled the persecution and resilience of “the wicked woman.”

"Women could be accused of witchcraft for having an independent sex life, for speaking their mind on politics or religion, or for dressing differently," she writes. "Had I lived in earlier times, I could have been burnt at the stake many times over for simply being myself."