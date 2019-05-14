Anjelica Huston has nothing to lose, apparently. The actress has been on a promotional run lately for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and in the process, she's been spilling the contents of her life for the world to eagerly read. Earlier this month that happened to be centered around a possible feud with Oprah Winfrey stemming from Huston's 1986 Oscar win. This week, Huston is peeling back the curtain on her former partner of almost two decades, Jack Nicholson .

Well, to be accurate, Huston is lifting the veil specifically on Nicholson's love life and the equipment he uses in it. When Huston stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen , she revealed quite a lot of detail about Nicholson's abilities as a lover, while only uttering a few words. After Cohen gave her the chance to plead the fifth to one of his questions, Huston decided against using it while answering one about about Nicholson. (She refused to answer a question about someone famous who hit on her that she shut down, instead.)

"Describe Jack Nicholson as a lover in three words," Cohen prompted her, at which point she turned to RuPaul, who was sitting next to her and asked, "What is that 'D' thing?"

"Dick," RuPaul answered, which Huston followed up with "that's one word" and a laugh. She then elaborated: "very big." When Cohen pressed her, asking, he's "well-endowed?," she said, "For the moment."

It's been almost 30 years since Huston and Nicholson broke up, but clearly she remembers their time together well. She reflected on much of it in her 2014 second memoir Watch Me , where she wrote about the start and end of their relationship, the latter of which was largely due to his disdain for monogamy. "The subject of marriage arose at various points in my relationship with Jack, but neither of us ever seemed to feel the urge at the same moment," Huston explained of why they never got married. Huston eventually married Robert Graham, who passed away in 2008.

Nicholson, meanwhile, is still playing the field, as the actress and recent object of his affection Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed a handful of times.