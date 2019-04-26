For Shonda Rhimes, Anna Delvey’s saga might only just be beginning , but for the SoHo scammer herself, things are finally drawing to a close. On Thursday, the New York Times reported that Delvey—née Sorokin—had been convicted of “most of” the 10 charges she was facing down, the conclusion of a month-long trial that included a lot of chokers and H&M ensembles .

According to the Times, Delvey was convicted of theft of services, first-degree attempted grand larceny, and second-degree grand larceny, among others—the latter charge of which could land her in prison for up to 15 years. (This, of course, pales compared to the 40 years that Lori Loughlin and her husband face for their role in the Operation Varsity Blues scam after pleading not guilty to various charges; we’re past the summer of scams and on to the summer of…investigating the scams.) Her sentencing hearing is expected to take place on May 9, according to CNN. Here’s hoping she thinks prison is just as “not that bad” as she thought Rikers Island, where she had been detained since October 2017, was, according to an interview for New York magazine’s exposé .

Delvey was, however, acquitted of two major charges: another count of first-degree grand larceny, and a charge of stealing more than $60,000 from a friend for a trip to Morocco—a saga that was illuminated in great detail in a story for Vanity Fair by the friend, Rachel Deloache Williams. (Williams testified against Delvey during the trial.) Delvey’s lawyer’s case, according to the Times, rested on Delvey’s intention to pay back everyone she had stolen from—like a really, really hefty I.O.U. She “had to live by” the motto “fake it 'til you make it,” the lawyer, Todd Spodek, said in his opening statement in March. Or, fake it 'til the bank statements catch up with you.