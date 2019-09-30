If Ansel Elgort’s recent interview with the Sunday Times is any indication, the actor isn’t exactly taking the failure of The Goldfinch in stride. Elgort was in the UK promoting his latest film—which bombed at the US box office and received scathing reviews—when a reporter asked him about any goals he might have before turning 30. That’s when the 25-year-old actor launched into a soliloquy about his love life, and in particular, his evolving relationship with longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan.

“I’d like to find a lot more love. It doesn’t need to be sexual. I could be done sexually with my girlfriend,” he said. “I think we’ve been pretty clear that I want to feel free to fall in love with people and that [option] should be open, but sexually it can be closed off.”

Elgort explained that he’s in love with many people, including various male friends and co-stars. “I’m in love with a bunch of my male friends who I’m not interested in having sex with, so why can’t I put the desire to have sex with women aside and let myself have love with women?” Elgort said. “I love Shailene Woodley and we never had anything sexual and that was great. There will probably be some sort of chemical thing at some point that you can’t help, but you just have to be disciplined…”

Elgort also explained why he recently posted a bunch of bathroom selfies of himself on Instagram. ‘“I was hanging out and somehow—and this is almost embarrassing to admit—I just did a photo shoot with myself,” he said. “I took a bunch of photos of myself and decided to post them because it was honest. I’m obsessed with the idea of not wearing a mask.”

He also began photographed the journalist with his iPhone, despite her asking him to stop. “See, you got shy, but I’m capturing the moment,” Elgort told her. “It’s a nice image. You look surreal. Your hair is done in a way that is both put-together and relaxed. Your earrings are artistic and tasteful. Your dress looks like a mother’s, so people feel comfortable. You seem sophisticated.”

Now if only The Goldfinch was as entertaining.

