Ariana Grande just made her biggest hairstyle change yet, and it has nothing to do with the height of her ponytail. Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton posted a series of photos revealing the pop star's new look, which he described as an "icy blue."

According to Appleton's post, Grande's dye job was created for her new Reebok campaign , which she stars in alongside Gigi Hadid and Gal Gadot. In the campaign video, it initially looks like she's sporting the same platinum blonde that she debuted earlier this year, but it's clear from Appleton's post that this is a version of Ariana Grande's beauty that's totally different from what we're used to (though she did go gray a few years ago, too).

Throughout her career, Grande's hair has become just as much a part of her public identity as her powerhouse voice. She made headlines earlier this year when she swapped her signature high ponytail for a lower look, and then again when she appeared on the cover of British Vogue with windswept highlights. She joked in a recent interview with Elle that her hair may have offer a "telepathic connection" between she and her fans—she also revealed that her favorite ponytails is the "high, sleek, dark one," for what it's worth—so it's safe to assume that when she changes up her beauty, she's trying to send a message.

This makes sense given the context of Reebok's #BeMoreHuman campaign, in which each of the stars responds to the question of what they think it means to be "more human." "What it means to be human is being as accepting as possible of yourself and evolving," Grande says in her spot, in which she sports her new icy locks in two sky-high pigtails on the crown of her head. "We're never done."

If this means we can expect more "evolving" hairstyles from Ariana Grande in the future, we'll take it.

