On Thanksgiving, a day that inspires reflection and gratitude, Ariana Grande was thinking about her late ex boyfriend, Mac Miller. The pop artist shared a throwback photo of Miller on Instagram, writing "you're [very] missed."

The image she shared was a selfie of the pair, taken on Thanksgiving last year and posted to her Facebook. Grande could have received a notification to look back at her memories from earlier Thanksgivings when she logged on and she shared a screenshot of that page, marking that it was one year ago when she and Miller last spent the holiday together.

Grande didn't add anymore commentary, but she doesn't need to. She has spoken of Miller several times since his untimely death by overdose on September 7. "Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm, because he was an angel," she most recently said of her ex — well, actually sang in her recent song "Thank U, Next." Two months before that, Grande shared a tribute to Miller on Instagram, posting a candid video of Miller telling a story before he realized she was filming him and they both broke into laughter.

"I adored you from the day i met you when I was 19 and I always will," she wrote in the caption. "I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. so many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do. You were my dearest friend. for so long. Above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now. rest."

Loading View on Instagram

The caption was her first statement in the wake of Miller's tragic death. Before it, she shared a black and white photo of Miller without adding any words. Grande has yet to talk at length about the loss of Miller but she has no obligation to do so. Her mourning should only be determined by Grande, herself.

Loading View on Instagram

In the meantime, Grande is taking as much time as she needs to, as her rep shared after Miller's death. "Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend," her rep said. "She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding."