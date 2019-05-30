Ariana Grande has finally weighed in on the wax figure that everyone on the internet seems to have an opinion about. After the pop singer's "likeness" was revealed by Madame Tussauds in London, her fans quickly came to her defense to call out how "deformed" the wax figure turned out to be. In fact, even though the wax figure was unveiled May 21, people are still commenting on how offensive they believe that it is to Grande. Grande, though, has finally commented on the whole thing, and—like her fans—she has questions.

Mostly, though, she just wants to hear the thoughts of whoever was responsible for the divisive unveiling. "I just wanna talk," she wrote in the comments of an Instagram post depicting her wax figure.

One thing that Madame Tussauds got right, though, is Grande's penchants for sweatshirts as dresses and thigh-high boots. As it turns out, the museum based the wax figure on a "classic" depiction of Grande. Back in April they issued a Twitter poll of sorts, asking fans whether they'd prefer to see "classic" Grande, "sassy" Grande or "princess" Grande. "Calling all Arianators!" reads a tweet from the museum. "The kween herself is joining our line-up this summer (for a limited time only!) but we need your help choosing our favourite Ari-inspired style for her figure!"

When the museum posted a photo of the wax figure on Instagram, the caption read, "You chose Classic Ari! Now we have her style nailed, you can see @arianagrande at Madame Tussauds London for 5 weeks from Friday 💁💕."

Leave it to Grande to effortlessly throw just the right amount of shade in response to the figure. Over the past year, Grande has mastered that art, especially in the wake of her breakup (and called-off engagement) from Pete Davidson. After Davidson joked about the dissolution of their relationship on Saturday Night Live , Grande tweeted a string of things like "For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh" and "thank u, next." She also tweeted "hell naw tho," "k that's the last time we do that," and "love u finishing my album," before deleting those. But, perhaps, none of these compare to her 2016 viral proclamation , "not today satan !!!!!! gtg finish this music & live my cute, drama free life!!" Madame Tussauds, take note.