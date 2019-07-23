Yesterday, July 22nd, fashion watchdogs Diet Prada posted an Instagram DM exchange between celebrity photographer Marcus Hyde and Sunnaya Nash, a young model and student in Los Angeles. Hyde–a favorite of Ariana Grande and the Kardashians (who took to the Internet to raise money for Hyde’s medical bills after a severe car accident, with Kim and Kanye West each donating $25,000 for his recovery)–had posted an image to his Instagram stories asking if anyone wanted to shoot with him. When Nash responded, Hyde said that he would charge her for the images, unless she was willing to send him nude photos in advance. “Gotta see if your worth it,” he allegedly wrote according to screen shots.

Since Nash went public multiple women have messaged her about Hyde, screenshots of which she has posted to her Twitter account after they were removed from her Instagram stories (the app cited harassment). The allegations range from inappropriate conduct on set to sexual assault.

Diet Prada asked the Kardashians and Grande to speak out about the allegations against Hyde. “Gross @marcushyde ,” read the caption of their post. “@kimkardashian @arianagrande , come get your boy and teach him some decency.”

Grande has since acknowledged the scandal on her Instagram stories. While she didn’t directly name Hyde, she posted a lengthy message to creatives, apologizing and saying how distressing she found the situation.

“Dear models/artists in LA/anywhere,” she wrote. “I have just read some shocking and really heartbreaking stories. I hate that this is a conversation. But. Please do not shoot with photographers who make you uncomfortable or make you feel like you need to take off our clothing off if you don’t want to. If you want to, sick. But if you don’t, please don’t. If they tell you you have to pay more money if you’re clothed that’s fucked and I’m sorry that has happened to you. I promise there are so many respectful, nice, talented photographers out there.”

Ariana Grande's statement on Instagram stories.

Grande was saddened by the situation, and urged people to take care of each other. “I hate hearing about things like this,” she wrote. “I am sorry that that was anybody’s experience and know that it doesn’t have to be. Look out for one another. Tag your friends on posts of other photographers who’s [sic] work you like and have had positive experiences with and help each other get connected.”

The Kardashians have yet to acknowledge the scandal.