Ariana Grande is traveling through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. A journey into a wondrous land whose boundaries are that of imagination. That's the signpost up ahead—her next stop, the Twilight Zone! As in Ariana Grande dressed up as a character from the The Twilight Zone for Halloween. Do you think Rod Serling would prefer Sweetener or Thank U, Next ?

Grande did an extremely accurate rendering of the makeup from classic season two episode “Eye of the Beholder,” photographed in period-appropriate black and white (and with a period-appropriate cigarette). The episode, one of many offerings from the anthology series that shows an alternative dystopian world while revealing fundamental truths about our own , chronicles the terrifying journey of a young woman forced to undergo a plastic surgery procedure. She’s considered a monster, a hideous freak.

The episode is shot cleverly, with camera angles and shadows and medical masks obscuring every face until about midway through, when it’s revealed that the protagonist, the repulsive monster, is a beautiful young woman, and that everyone in her world boasts has features that we would consider nauseating. They have pig-like noses, droopy lips, double eyebags that a whole My Year of Rest and Relaxation coma wouldn’t lift. “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” and whatnot. Ari nailed it!

Grande also paid tribute to Twilight Zone creator Rod Serling, a highly underrated sex symbol.

Meanwhile, other celebrities have dressed up as Grande herself. Kourtney Kardashian’s version was quite accurate, and Grande also voiced her approval for Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade’s costume, commenting with a ring emoji on her Instagram post.

