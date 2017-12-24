While quite a few of us are running around buying last-minute presents, Ashley Graham is in Morocco living her best life.

According to Instagram, the trip started in the desert, apparently near a small village north of Agadir. Then, of course, she fit in some photoshoots, because time stops for no one, not even swimwear campaigns. On Friday, the model shared an impromptu video of herself expertly lip-syncing the 1982 smash hit Africa by Toto while wearing a one-piece swimsuit from the new line for her second Swimsuits for All campaign. Following shots see her heading out into the desert on a camel, looking extremely comfortable and not at all nervous. The last photo is of her modeling a bikini among some sand dunes, as you do.

She's also found time to have some fun while she's there: This week, she visited the iconic Musée Yves Saint Laurent in Marrakech, which, yes, is a whole museum dedicated to the work of the designer. Graham also took to the desert with a few friends on ATVs, which seems like a pretty incredible way to explore the dunes.

Now, who's jealous?

