The long wait for the official Avengers: Endgame trailer is officially over.

The first teaser for the fourth installment in the Avengers series dropped in December, and began with Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark (also known as Iron Man) drifting alone in a spacecraft and giving what he suspects is a final dispatch before his death. After Thanos has desecrated nearly half of the living creatures in existence (including a handful of Avengers) in Avengers: Infinity War , it is now up to Captain America (Chris Evans), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and Black Widow (Scarlett Johannson) to fix things and engage in "the fight of our lives." But the presumed-to-be-dead Ant-Man (played by Paul Rudd) shows up at their safe house asking to be let inside.

Though she may not make a visual appearance in the first Avengers: Endgame trailer, audiences who saw Captain Marvel in theaters (and there were a lot of audience members rooting for the newest Avenger on its opening weekend) and stuck around for the two post-credits sequences already know that Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is expected to return in Endgame to play a pivotal role in saving the day. In the new trailer, Captain Marvel appears to get along swimmingly with Thor (Chris Hemsworth ), after each Avenger pledges to do "whatever it takes" to settle the score between themselves and Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame is also rumored to be one of the final appearances from Chris Evans as Captain America, who announced last year that he was hanging up his shield (only for director Joe Russo to say the actor is not quite finished just yet).

The return of Captain Marvel and Ant-Man were not the only surprises for the latest trailers of the Marvel movie. Some characters set to return (such as Lee Pace's Ronan from Guardians of the Galaxy ) and some new mysterious ones (such as the role set aside for 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford) have yet to appear in the teaser trailers for Avengers: Endgame . You'll just have to see the film on April 26 for that.

