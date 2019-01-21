Katherine Langford closed out 2018 with bleached brows , and now, she’s starting the new year with a vivid red ’do. The Australian actress, 22, unveiled her new hair color on Instagram Sunday evening with a close-up selfie captioned “She (red)y,” with a couple of haircut-woman emojis. (She also posted a cryptic still image of the very ends of her now-red hair against a L’Oréal Professionnel smock; it’s not a far leap from there to intuit that she’s sitting in a salon chair.) Her eyebrows, it seems, have been restored to color.

Langford, who’s perhaps best known for her roles in 13 Reasons Why and Love, Simon, visited Perth-based salon Circles for her new look, tagging them in a comment on her post. “She’s loving her new Copper tones,” the salon wrote in their own Instagram post.

Though Lanford’s bleached-eyebrows selfie also gave a glimpse of hair that looked almost henna-red, a quick scroll through her Instagram reveals this is the first time she’s really, really gone red. (She did, however, go blonde last year for the sci-fi film Spontaneous with Christopher Plummer.) Her peers and various co-stars chimed in with their support in the comments: “Stunning,” Sabrina Carpenter wrote; Tommy Dorfman simply added a “yesssssss” (yes, that is “s” seven times). Kate Walsh wrote, “Pretty kitty,” Hari Nef said, “omg,” Ashley Graham added, “L O V E,” and Australian musician Amy Shark commented, “Why are you so like this.” (Both Graham and Shark added raised-hands emojis, too.)

With the news that Marvel’s upcoming Avengers film is in the midst of re-shoots , Langford’s fans also jumped into the comments to speculate about whether the new look might be for a role (after all, she promised Netflix, in her eyebrow selfie last month, that her brows would return to their natural state before she started filming Cursed , the Frank Miller-created new series)—like, for example, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s own Jean Grey (the character played by Sophie Turner in the X-Men franchise), or, more likely, the daughter of Tony Stark and Pepper Potts. She’s also slated to appear in the Rian Johnson-directed mystery Knives Out —she posted a selfie , her hair looking extra dark, from what looks to be the set of the film back in December; per IMDb it’s now in post-production. Or, you know, it could just be for fun. But her caption does leave us with the question: Ready for what?