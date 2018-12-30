Katherine Langford rocks bleached brows. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Nina Dobrev celebrates the holidays with a red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Duckie Thot sports a bright lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Romee Strijd shows off glowing skin. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Halima Aden wears a bronzy eye look. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Lily Collins does the turtleneck hair tuck. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Joan Smalls wears sparkly red eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Josephine Skriver lounges by the tree in a topknot. Photo courtesy of Instagram.