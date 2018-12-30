Best of Beauty

Katherine Langford's Bleached Brows, Joan Smalls's Festive Red Eyeshadow, and More of the Best Beauty Moments of the Week

Between multiple holiday parties and lounging at home with family, the final week of the year often brings beauty looks that range from the low-key to the super bold. Katherine Langford, for example, is ending 2018 with a set of bleached brows, which she debuted in a selfie ahead of the filming of Netflix's 'Cursed,' in which she is set to star. Of course, last week was all about getting in the holiday spirit, and Nina Dobrev and Duckie Thot celebrated the season with bright red lips. The model Joan Smalls also sported a festive look via sparkly red eyeshadow, while Josephine Skriver kept it simple in a topknot while lounging in front of a well-decorated Christmas tree. Also this week: Halima Aden wore a bronzy eye look, Romee Strijd showed off glowing skin, and Lily Collins tucked her hair into a cozy turtleneck. All the best beauty moments of the week, here.
Photo of Katherine Langford.
1/8

Katherine Langford rocks bleached brows. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

2/8

Nina Dobrev celebrates the holidays with a red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

3/8

Duckie Thot sports a bright lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

4/8

Romee Strijd shows off glowing skin. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

5/8

Halima Aden wears a bronzy eye look. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

6/8

Lily Collins does the turtleneck hair tuck. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

7/8

Joan Smalls wears sparkly red eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

8/8

Josephine Skriver lounges by the tree in a topknot. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Keywords

Katherine Langford