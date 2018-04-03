It might be hard to believe that, just a year and a half ago, model Duckie Thot moved to Brooklyn from her native Melbourne, Australia, to find work—after discovering a dearth of jobs in the less-than-inclusive Australian fashion industry. Since then, Thot has quickly cultivated a résumé that would impress even the most seasoned professional. Last year alone, she landed a role as the titular Alice in Tim Walker’s landmark all-black Alice in Wonderland shoot for the 2018 Pirelli Calendar , in which her costars included Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, RuPaul, and Whoopi Goldberg; she starred in campaigns for everyone from Opening Ceremony to the streetwear brand Misbhv and Moschino; and she walked the runway for such coveted shows as Helmut Lang seen by Shayne Oliver, Fenty x Puma by Rihanna, and Yeezy.

But it’s not hard to see why Thot has quickly transcended model-to-watch status to become a star in her own right: On camera, she’s a capable performer, and in person, she’s vibrant and buoyant, discussing her native Australia and her star sign (Scorpio, though she doesn’t much follow astrology) with the rest of the crew on W ’s spring horoscope shoot on a recent March evening . She’s also been outspoken about the strides the fashion and beauty industry still need to make towards racial and ethnic diversity; earlier this year, she told the Evening Standard that she still brings her own makeup to shoots to ensure she has the right products for her skin. “No one knows my face better than me,” she said. “Growing up, makeup was ordered online from America or London. I found it difficult—I’m really, really dark.” So it makes sense that Rihanna tapped Thot, along with Paloma Elsesser, Halima Aden, Slick Woods, and others, to represent her nascent beauty brand last year—considering Fenty Beauty was immediately lauded for its impressively wide spectrum of tones. (Thot is also possessed of preternaturally radiant skin, which is, perhaps, what also caught the eye of one Pat McGrath.)

After wrapping up the astrology shoot, during which Thot channeled the consummate sensual Scorpio, she paused to share her beauty, fitness, and diet routines—though if you’re here for her best-kept beauty secret, well, Thot’s not about to spill that quite so quickly.

Your look in three words:

Less is more!

Medicine cabinet snapshot:

Coconut oil, light face mask, lavender oil eye moisturizer, Byredo body lotion, SK-II night cream, and, of course, my lip scrub.

Best advice from a facialist:

Keep your skin hydrated.

Good skin starts with:

Definitely keep it simple, I try not to use too many products. What you eat also plays a big part in how your skin looks, so I really try to stay healthy and drink lots of water.

Best advice from a dermatologist:

Don’t sleep with makeup on.

SPF of choice:

I wear Lancer sheer fluid sun shield SPF 30 everyday—even in the winter.

Makeup miracles:

Egyptian magic cream.

Most underrated product:

Simple makeup wipes. Amazing!

Never leave the house without:

Lip gloss or a lip balm, hand lotion.

A good hair day starts with:

Castor oil.

Nails must be:

Clean, short, and simple. Preferably a nude polish.

Beauty from the inside:

Plenty of water, enough sleep, clean diet, and exercise.

Exercise obsession:

When I’m not working out at the gym, I like to run outside and play basketball.

Drink of choice:

I love green tea. I always have a cup of green tea in the morning.

Spa-cation:

Amangiri, in Utah.

TSA-friendly essentials:

I like to bring a travel-sized bag filled with a face cream and body moisturizer as well as hand wipes or a travel sanitizer spray. I always take my notebooks as well.

In-tub must-read:

I don’t have that many baths! Sad, really. I close my eyes and space out when I do, though.

Best-kept beauty secret:

It wouldn’t be a secret if I told you!