While Malia Obama is spending her gap year interning in New York, her parents Barack and Michelle Obama are exploring the historic sights and culinary wonders of Italy.

Earlier this month, Barack was the keynote speaker at the Seeds & Chips Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan, and it seems that since his address, the former president and first lady have been are enjoying being normal tourists in the picturesque Italian countryside. The Obamas have been photographed out and about together in Siena, Tuscany. Separately, Michelle was recently spotted exploring the town of Montalcino in Tuscany solo in a pink, one-shouldered top, while Barack seems to be setting aside some time to work on his golf game.

Pinterest DI PIETRO/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Of course, this Mediterranean getaway is hardly the first for the Obamas. Soon after the two departed the White House, they vacationed on Sir Richard Branson's private island resort in the British Virgin Islands, where they were doing everything from long walks on the beach to kitesurfing. Barack visited Marlon Brando's private island in French Polynesia soon after.

Next on the itinerary? The retired president will reportedly join German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin Thursday as part of his new foundation's efforts to empower youth to create change.

