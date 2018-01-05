Barack Obama 's final year in office included a slew of late night TV appearance (seriously he popped up everywhere form Samantha Bee to Jimmy Kimmel), but According to Newsweek , the nation's 44th president has not given any televised interview since President Donald Trump took office in January 2017. Indeed, his last as president on 60 Minutes two years ago, in January 2016. Now, Obama will be making his talk-show return as the first guest on David Letterman's new show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman , Netflix announced on Friday.

The show is also marking the return of Letterman, who announced he was coming out of retirement last August. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will debut on January 12 with Obama as the guest, and then will air monthly with a new guest every episode. In a tweet and teaser from Netflix, the rest of the lineup was revealed to include George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai , Tina Fey, Howard Stern, and Jay-Z. Netflix is making a departure form it's "drop the whole season all at once" approach, but clearly these episodes may require more individual digestion that a binge might allow.

According to a press release from Netflix , each episode will be an hour long and consist of a long-form conversation with a guest, plus Letterman exploring other topics "away from the studio" on his own. That means we'll get almost an hour of Barack Obama in exactly one week's time. What better way to mark President Donald Trump 's almost-one-year anniversary in office?

Of course, Letterman won't be the first to get a sit down interview with Obama since leaving office. The former President did pop up on a British radio show last month to answer questions from Prince Harry .

