The pandemic has forced us all to become much more creative in the kitchen. Cooking has taken on a new meaning — one part survival, one part boredom relief, one part joy. That’s the sentiment behind the Batsheva Fall/Winter 2021 lookbook, which features some of the brand’s friends at home, concocting dishes that look as sweet as the dresses they are modeling.

The lookbook was photographed by designer Batsheva Hay’s husband Alexei, explains Vogue. Over the course of 26 looks, we get a peek into the cooking process of luminaries like Maude Apatow, Nicky Hilton, Ego Nwodim, and former Vanity Fair journalist Amy Fine Collins. The models did their own makeup, wore their own shoes and/or accessories, and were simply instructed to cook their favorite at-home dish. Hilton wears a powder blue gingham ruffled top and pink printed skirt, as she poses with her cat and fresh greens in a mixing bowl. Outside on a terrace, Nwodim drinks a hot beverage, wearing a green dress and matching jacket with paisley orange accents. Tara Thomas, a chef, is baking something no doubt delicious in a bright red vinyl dress.

Next to the brand’s irresistible dresses, the photos are a charming, highly relatable display of domesticity, reminding us how communal this pandemic experience really is. Despite the isolation, we’re all engaged in the same rituals together, even if our settings aren’t. Not all of us store our spices in Collins’ tarot card and ephemera-covered blue cabinet doors — but sometimes putting on our fanciest clothes at home helps us make it through the pandemic. Check out some of the looks below, and see the full collection here.

Photo: Alexei Hay / Courtesy of Batsheva

Photo: Alexei Hay / Courtesy of Batsheva