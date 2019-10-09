In an era where seemingly everything is mined for inspiration—or, let’s be frank, appropriation—what does it take to be truly one of a kind? A willingness to break the rules is essential; a strong sense of personal style certainly doesn't hurt; but most of all, you need to have a truly meaningful point of view. At W we are all about celebrating originality, which is why we’ve rounded up some of our favorite people who are constantly pushing boundaries, and asked them to share valuable insights. They may be just starting out or in the prime of their careers, but they are all leading the conversation in their chosen fields—whether it’s fashion, art, film, music, photography, or even skateboarding. The bottom line is that, regardless of their differences, they all share one very important trait: for them, standing out, rather than blending in, is not an option but a necessity.

Beatrice Domond is a 24-year-old skateboarder from Florida who also happens to be the only woman signed to Supreme .

When did you start skating?

I picked up a skateboard when I was like 5, but I really started skating when I was 14. Going on YouTube and stuff—that’s when I started doing tricks. I’ve always liked sports and learning new things. It wasn’t like how it is now when kids see a lucrative career. It was just fun, and I could do it whenever I wanted to.

Who was the first person who made you realize you could break the rules?

My mother, right off the bat. She’s how I got into skateboarding. There are four of us. She just let me and my siblings take our imaginations and let us be.

As the first woman signed to Supreme, do you feel a sense of responsibility to represent other women who skate?

I’m just doing me, but if somebody can see themselves in me, I’ll try to do my best to show them that things are possible.

Who did you look up to growing up?

Now he happens to be my friend and boss, but Jason Dill was my favorite skateboarder. I was always into Elissa Steamer—random YouTube kids, too, because when I was growing up, I just typed in “skateboarding” and thought the kids on YouTube were professionals, but they weren’t.

What’s your signature skate trick?

I guess it would be a kickflip. I’m pretty good at front shoving out of tricks. If you watch my videos, I do a lot of front-shove-out pop shove-its. It’s a combination of tricks.

What’s the best fashion advice you’ve ever received?

No one’s really given me fashion advice. I love shoes, and I always thought, If the shoes aren’t there, the outfit doesn’t work. If you have the shoe, you can work your way up to the outfit.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have any people that I look up to as iconic, because no one is perfect. What I’m into right now, and what I’m watching on television and reading, it’s all taken from skateboarding. I’ve been in it so long, so it’s like, these fashion people are wearing my friends’ brands and that’s kind of weird, you know? It’s nothing new—like with Peels. I watched Euphoria , and all my friends’ brands were on that show.

What else are you watching?

Reruns of Insecure . Moviewise, my favorites are Schindler’s List , The Lion King , Lady Bird , The Outsiders . Stuff that keeps my mind going. Once I watched The Outsiders , I was like, I want to wear a leather jacket and supertight high jeans.

What was your style like when you were a teenager?

Very vintage. Very Florida. My mom let me wear whatever I wanted, and sometimes I’m like, Why did she let me wear that? I had a phase of silk pajamas. I would wear them out to go skate.

What’s the most prized possession in your closet?

This ring my mom gave me. I’ve had it since I was a kid. It’s one of the only pieces of jewelry I’ve kept for a long time. One time the ring fell in the back of my hoodie, and I was traveling from Sweden, and when I got home, the ring had been in the hoodie the whole time. If I were to lose that, I’d be so bummed.

What is originality to you?

To be yourself. It’s great to take things from other people, but I guess being original is coming up with your idea.

Who is an Original?

Skaters are original. Picasso was original. Michelangelo . All those people back in the day. They’re original because they didn’t have the Internet to take from.

