Bella Hadid is 23! The supermodel celebrated her October 9th birthday with friends and family—including sister Gigi Hadid and brother Anwar Hadid’s girlfriend Dua Lipa —in New York City. The group gathered at fancy deli Sadelle’s in SoHo (it was Yom Kippur, after all), enjoying a tower of bagels, plates of bacon, and pickles. After lunch, they headed to the Color Me Mine pottery studio to paint ceramics. It seemed like a chill, fun way to spend a rainy afternoon, one reminiscent of all those childhood birthday parties that involved painting coffee mugs in a strip mall. The event was wholly documented on Instagram stories. Gigi wore a tiny birthday hat on the side of her head!

Pinterest Bella Hadid's birthday lunch at Sadelle's, via Instagram/@bellhadid.

Pinterest Gigi Hadid, via Instagram/@bellhadid.

Pinterest Painting at Color Me Mine, via Instagram/@bellahadid.

While her daytime celebration was small and intimate, Hadid has been posting birthday tributes on her very long Instagram story since yesterday. She’s been sent well-wishes by everyone from her sister to Halsey to Hailey Bieber to longtime friends like Simi, Haze, and Fai Khadra. Tons of fashion designers also wished the supermodel a happy birthday, including frequent collaborators Virgil Abloh, Riccardo Tisci, Jeremy Scott, Prabal Gurung, and Adam Selman. Alexander Wang sent her a cake decorated to look like a deep-dish pizza. Kendall Jenner shared a video of the two kissing, writing “happy birthday sexy @bellahadid.” She also shared a famous paparazzi photo of them giving the paparazzi the finger from a yacht.

Pinterest Alexander Wang's birthday cake for Bella Hadid, via Instagram/@bellahadid.

Pinterest Kendall Jenner's birthday tribute to Bella Hadid, via Instagram/@kendalljenner.

Pinterest Kendall Jenner's birthday tribute to Bella Hadid, via Instagram/@kendalljenner.

The supermodel spent the day dressed in a chic cyberpunk-style outfit: a belted black nylon jacket and matching mini-skirt with teeny Roberi & Fraud sunglasses and Wolford knee-high socks (mom Yolanda Hadid rocked a similar The Matrix -like vibe in a geometric print navy zip-up knit and leather coat). But the celebrations didn’t stop at Color Me Mine. Hadid headed out for the night in a stunning vintage Dior stained glass dress from What Goes Around Comes Around, complete with knee-high boots and a nineties-style shoulder bag. We’re not sure where she went, but it was no doubt someplace fabulous.