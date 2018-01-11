Shouldn't the gossip pages know by now to be careful with purported status updates of Bella Hadid 's love life? They have a history of getting it wrong when it comes to the ever enigmatic Hadid, and she has a history of roasting them on Twitter for their inaccuracies.

In the latest case, Us Weekly reported that Hadid had been spending time with Los Angeles Lakers player Jordan Clarkson. An insider told the magazine that the pair hung out in New York City on December 12 after the Lakers lost to the New York Knicks. They even reported a rundown of the squad in attendance that night allegedly included his teammate, Brandon Ingram; models Hailey Baldwin and Camila Morrone; and singer Justine Skye, among other pals. According to one onlooker, "It was a big crew, and they were in a private room." The story goes that Hadid and Clarkson, who was once briefly linked to Kendall Jenner, had been casually "dating" since then.

The rumors quickly spread, and Perez Hilton eventually picked them up and blasted on Twitter. That gave Hadid to shut it dow with just two words and an emoji: "I am? 🙄."

Hadid similarly shut down dating rumors on Twitter when a gossip had linked her to another Jordan, male supermodel Jordan Kale Barrett . Indeed, they even published picture of the pair hanging out on the balcony of Hadid's private apartment.

"J is like a brother to me buhhh," she tweeted at the time. "On another note-whoever thinks it's OK to photograph into someones home &private space is straight up sick, sad&fucked up. time to move."

