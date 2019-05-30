Bella Hadid and Lottie Moss ' friendship is still going strong, as their latest outing shows. Last night, the two models who know what it's like to have people be jealous of them—and what it's like to have famous model older sisters—partied together in London at an event for Dior's menswear head Kim Jones. They were all smiles and hugs, too.

Hadid and Moss were photographed at the launch party for Jones' edition of A Magazine Curated By, at Two Temple Place. Naturally, they both wore Dior to the event, with Hadid sporting a harness over a Mesh sweater emblazoned with "Dior" and black trousers. Meanwhile, Moss wore a silk bomber jacket over a gauzy white top and black pants, with a Dior bag slung across her body.

The last time the two put a spotlight on their friendship was alongside Kylie Jenner as the trio discussed what it was like to grow up with a famous older model sister in 2017. "I just love my sister," Hadid told Vogue of older sister Gigi back in 2017, to which Moss jokingly replied, "My sister's better than your sister — our super model sisters... My first memory of my sister is that she'd always dress me up in her clothes and when I was really young she'd always put huge fur on me and these glittery things on me and dress me up."

Pinterest David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Christian Dior

As for Kate Moss, the iconic model makes an appearance in the issue of A Magazine Curated By that Jones edited. She appears at the hands of artist Kaws, who created a piece consisting of Moss holding Kaws' stuffed animals, as WWD notes . Bella Hadid is also in the issue, in the form of a portrait created by photographers Brett Lloyd, Pierre-Ange Carlotti and Nick Knight.

“This magazine is the A-Z of all the things I love: my work, my friends, my inspirations, my travels,” Jones said of the issue, per WWD . “It documents my work from graduation to Dior and includes my collections of art and clothing that I’ve collected over the years.”