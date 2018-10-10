Not even Bella Hadid saw her own birthday party coming.

Roses, butterflies, and sparkly lights decorated the venue (and the four-tier birthday cake) that welcomed a genuinely surprised Bella Hadid on her 22nd birthday. The supermodel appeared to be treated to a surprise party as she entered the space with her boyfriend, the Weeknd (also known as Abel Tesfaye), to “happy birthday” screams. Celebrating by her side was her sister Gigi Hadid , who shared a sweet snap of the birthday girl on Instagram, excitedly captioning the photo with, “Celebrating my incredible lil sissy @bellahadid tonight! 22 !!!! Can’t believe. Witnessing you shine and share your loving light with the world fills me with pride, and I become more grateful each year for what a true friend you are to me. I love you beyond words my butterfly angel. Happy day, happy year - you deserve the best always !!!!!! 🎂🌶🦋⚡️💎.”

Fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner was also present at the party, and, of course, captured some of the ambience on camera for her Instagram Story as well, as did the R&B singer Justine Skye. Jaden Smith and Anwar Hadid helped light the candles on the cake for the birthday song, while Yolanda Hadid recorded the shenanigans in the distance.

If there were any doubts regarding the status of the relationship between the supermodel and the R&B crooner Tesfaye, those have been officially crushed by now. Before throwing a big surprise party for Hadid, Tesfaye shared an Instagram post with photos and videos of the two kissing just before the party. The couple officially reunited this summer, after breaking up in 2015, and Tesfaye skipped out on the American Music Awards (despite being nominated for favorite male R&B artist), so that’s how you know this is real.

