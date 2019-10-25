What does it take to land on a best dressed list? After all, the are many and the results are always varied. The answer is subjective, but here at W , our take is that style with a twist—whether that spin is just-this-side of eccentric, or wildly experimental—shines the brightest. Keeping this in mind, we're going to be bringing back a weekly best dressed rundown. Watch this space for not only the chic, but also, the surreal, the hyper-saturated, the striking and the sublime.

Cara Delevingne in Fendi

Cara Delevingne wore a pieced-together mirrored Fendi dress in London (to a party for Samsung) on October 23. Replete with her myriad tattoos and her red manicure, the look gives the term "heavy metal" a fresh context. To note: her silver high heels are by the footwear label Aquazzura.

Pinterest Cara Delevingne seen leaving Samsung Space Selfie launch party on October 23, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Joe Jonas in Sies Marjan

Joe Jonas shimmered in Los Angeles while wearing this head-to-toe, pearlescent Sies Marjan outfit on October 21. It's an interesting take on the pajama trend. Sies Marjan designer Sander Lak is well-known for his inventive color-usage and his slouchy silhouettes. They both work quite well here.

Pinterest Joe Jonas is seen on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Yasmeen Wilkerson in Gucci

Yasmeen Wilkerson, a skateboarder in New York, cleverly paired all-over Gucci flowers with purple suede Adidas high-tops on October 24. Her deck-as-accessory is a perfect add-on. (Snapped at a party for Gucci, which celebrated the launch of its new "Grip" timepiece.)

Pinterest Yasmeen Wilkerson attends the Gucci celebration for Grip, its new Timepiece Collection, in New York City on October 24, 2019. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Erin O'Connor in Louis Vuitton

The model Erin O'Connor looked offbeat chic in London on October 23, while attending the re-opening party for Louis Vuitton's New Bond Street store. Her clothing—all Vuitton—makes a strong case for both pattern and proportion play.

Pinterest Erin O'Connor attends an after party celebrating the re-opening of the Louis Vuitton New Bond Street Maison at Annabel's on October 23, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Lily Aldridge in Ralph Lauren

Lily Aldridge sported a vermillion Ralph Lauren outfit in New York on October 23, pairing the dress, the shoes, and the clutch. We're seeing red, but in a good way!

Pinterest Lily Aldridge is seen in the Upper East Side on October 23, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

