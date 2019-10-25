What does it take to land on a best dressed list? After all, the are many and the results are always varied. The answer is subjective, but here at W, our take is that style with a twist—whether that spin is just-this-side of eccentric, or wildly experimental—shines the brightest. Keeping this in mind, we're going to be bringing back a weekly best dressed rundown. Watch this space for not only the chic, but also, the surreal, the hyper-saturated, the striking and the sublime.
Cara Delevingne in Fendi
Cara Delevingne wore a pieced-together mirrored Fendi dress in London (to a party for Samsung) on October 23. Replete with her myriad tattoos and her red manicure, the look gives the term "heavy metal" a fresh context. To note: her silver high heels are by the footwear label Aquazzura.
Joe Jonas in Sies Marjan
Joe Jonas shimmered in Los Angeles while wearing this head-to-toe, pearlescent Sies Marjan outfit on October 21. It's an interesting take on the pajama trend. Sies Marjan designer Sander Lak is well-known for his inventive color-usage and his slouchy silhouettes. They both work quite well here.
Yasmeen Wilkerson in Gucci
Yasmeen Wilkerson, a skateboarder in New York, cleverly paired all-over Gucci flowers with purple suede Adidas high-tops on October 24. Her deck-as-accessory is a perfect add-on. (Snapped at a party for Gucci, which celebrated the launch of its new "Grip" timepiece.)
Erin O'Connor in Louis Vuitton
The model Erin O'Connor looked offbeat chic in London on October 23, while attending the re-opening party for Louis Vuitton's New Bond Street store. Her clothing—all Vuitton—makes a strong case for both pattern and proportion play.
Lily Aldridge in Ralph Lauren
Lily Aldridge sported a vermillion Ralph Lauren outfit in New York on October 23, pairing the dress, the shoes, and the clutch. We're seeing red, but in a good way!
Related: Cara Delevingne Stunned At the Carnival Row Premiere