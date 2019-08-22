Cara Delevingne ruled the red carpet at Wednesday’s Hollywood premiere of her new Amazon series, Carnival Row , a steampunk-esque sci-fi epic. The 27-year-old supermodel and actress wore a stunning caped gown by Iris van Herpen (the dress is called the “Poiesis,” a term from Greek philosophy meaning "the activity in which a person brings something into being that did not exist before"). Girlfriend Ashley Benson attended in support, though the private couple opted not to walk the red carpet together. (Meanwhile, Delevingne’s co-star Orlando Bloom was photographed packing on the PDA with fiancée Katy Perry , who told interviewers that she was playing the “role” of “supportive girlfriend.” Heterosexuality is a prison!)

Delevingne’s dress came from van Herpen’s latest collection, “Hypnosis,” which drew rave reviews when it made its debut during Paris Couture Week. The designer collaborated with the artist Anthony Howe, who makes wind-powered kinetic sculptures, and videos of his work spinning away behind Van Herpen’s models during the show quickly went viral.

Pinterest Cara Delevingne in Iris van Herpen at the Los Angeles premiere of "Carnival Row." Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

But Delevingne didn’t just make waves with her laser-cut dress. In a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight , the actor spoke about her friend Taylor Swift , who recently made headlines with the announcement that she would be re-recording her past albums in order to maintain control of her masters, which were recently purchased by high-powered music executive Scooter Braun . "She's one of those women who [is] just relentless, endless fire," Delevingne said. "[She's] not biting to draw blood, but biting when you need to bite. You need to stand up for yourself…. you're defending yourself and being who you are and that's what I love about her."

"That's what I'll always respect about her, that innate strength and wisdom," Delevingne added. "If you're an artist and you make things, it's yours at the end of the day, so own it."