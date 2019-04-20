Following the release of her concert film Homecoming earlier this week, Beyoncé has reportedly signed on for a three-project deal with Netflix.

Netflix's deal with Beyoncé follows lucrative agreements with Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy, who are making $100 million and $250 million, respectively, and comedians like Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle (raking in $40 million and $60 million, respectively).

According to Variety , the Lemonade singer will reportedly make $60 million from the projects, as Netflix seems to be focusing on adding more music content. Netflix’s most prominent releases in terms of musical films include a Springsteen on Broadway special, Lady Gaga’s 2017 documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two , and the Quincy Jones documentary Quincy .

Homecoming , which gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the singer's 2018 Coachella performance, is supposedly the first of the three specials headed to the streaming platform. Beyoncé spearheaded the project as executive producer, writer, and director, banking around $20 million.

While Homecoming landed at Netflix, HBO was reportedly interested in the film since the network has had a longtime relationship with the singer, says Vulture . HBO aired Beyoncé's 2016 film Lemonade film, her 2014 “On the Run Tour” concert special with husband Jay-Z and her 2013 documentary Life Is But a Dream .

Alongside the documentary on April 17, Beyoncé shared a surprise 40-track album featuring two bonus tracks including “Before I Let Go,” a cover of a Frankie and Beverly & Maze song that plays in the documentary's closing credits, and “I Been On," which is a new version of a track that was posted on Soundcloud in 2013.

And there's more music on its way: Variety recently revealed that the audio to her Lemonade film, which had only been available on Jay-Z's subscription service Tidal, will be available on all streaming services beginning April 23.