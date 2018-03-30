Beyoncé is fully aware that she is a queen, and her latest batch of merchandise confirms it. Ahead of her On the Run II tour with Jay Z, and headlining slot at next month's Coachella, Queen Bey has given the Beyhive a new uniform inspired by another queen: Nefertiti.

The artist dropped a handful of new items for spring on her website, all bearing her image as Queen Nefertiti. In the graphics, Bey poses in a crown similar to the one that the Egyptian monarch wore. It's as lavish as you'd expect a cosplay of the queen whose reign took place during Egypt's wealthiest period; the gilded look is also fitting for a modern queen, who's six-year-old daughter recently bid $19,000 on art. Beyoncé's Nefertiti gear, however, is priced much more affordably: it ranges from a $40 t-shirt to a $60 hoodie.

This isn't the first time Queen Bey has channeled Queen Nefertiti. Back in February of 2017, when she announced her pregnancy with twins Rumi and Sir with a series of stunning photos on her website, shot by Awol Erizku, Bey posed next to a statue of the Egyptian queen. Not to mention, later that month, she wore a goddess-like ensemble for her Grammys performance that some likened to Cleopatra.

Beyonce dialed up her fondness for all things gold and regal once again, a couple of weeks ago, when she wore a glimmering floor-length gown to the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles. (The very event where Blue Ivy, in a matching gold ensemble and a gold wig, attempted to purchase art for thousands of dollars before her parents eventually shut that down.)

The Nefertiti merch may be more appropriate for Bey's Coachella set than her joint tour with Jay Z, though, because the On the Run II tour is shaping up to have a very different aesthetic. Bey and Jay have been spotted shooting visuals in Jamaica for whatever their next release is, which will likely be promoted on the tour. Their looks have been more dressed down than anything else. The pair were seen driving around Jamaica on a motorcycle decked out with bull horns similar — if not identical — to the one that's graced her Instagram while promoting the tour.

That said, there's no wrong place to wear Beyoncé merch to — especially if doing so with merely one ounce of her confidence.