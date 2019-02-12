Any glimpse into Beyoncé ’s world is worth savoring, since she doesn’t frequently offer them. But the latest is special for a different reason. Yesterday was Kelly Rowland ’s 38th birthday, and to celebrate the occasion her former Destiny’s Child mate let the world in on a stroll down memory lane. Beyoncé posted a bunch of throwback photos while wishing her good friend a happy birthday, and, just like everything else she does, she also excels at birthday tributes.

“Happy Birthday Kelly! 🐘,” she wrote on Instagram, where she uploaded several photos of the pair from over the years, from their early days starting out as child stars to more recent ones. “I love you Deep Deep. BIG deep 🎶Me and you, 👏🏽 us never part, 👏🏽 Makidada 🎶 💜💪🏾Walking through them middle school hallways like ‘Rollin Rollin Rollin’ 😘.”

Even though it’s been 21 years since the pair released their first album as Destiny’s Child, then with LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett (Michelle Williams didn’t join until 2010, replacing the latter two), Beyoncé and Rowland’s friendship hasn’t wavered. Rowland said as much recently, after the two and Williams reunited at Coachella during Beyoncé’s headlining set. “I think the best part was it felt like we were just on stage yesterday,” she told People at the time. “It didn’t feel like it was years that we haven’t been together, and that’s how natural we are together as friends, as sisters.”

Back in 2010, Rowland talked about how she and Bey became close friends in the early Destiny’s Child days. ”We were always civilized. That’s what I’m most proud of,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “From the rumors to the lawsuits to false accusations, it was really tough. We were strong because we had each other. There were times when I couldn’t even be strong enough, so I had B. She was the only thing I knew. She was my only friend.”

Last April, after their Coachella set, Rowland and Bey hung out with Williams, giving fans hope that there would be a more official reunion in the future. Even if that doesn’t happen, it’s still a consolation to see them all together, knowing that some things never change.