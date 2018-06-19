At this very moment, Beyoncé is twirling on her haters without even knowing it. Specifically, those who think she doesn't write her own songs. What has long been debated on the Internet can finally be put to rest: Beyoncé is, in fact, "100 percent involved" in the songwriting process, according to two producers who contributed to her and Jay Z 's joint album, Everything Is Love .

While she's been known to recruit a team for writing sessions—at this point, which pop artist doesn't? (Hello, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Adele, and, more infamously , Drake)—Beyoncé had a hand in every one of the songs on the surprise album. "She was 100 percent involved," Dre, one half of the production duo Cool & Dre, told Billboard . "She put her mind to the music and did her thing. If she had a melody idea, she came up with the words. If we had the words, she came up with the melody. She’s a beast." Indeed.

What's more is Beyoncé, an exceptional human being at everything she tries, doesn't just write songs in English. "I’ll tell you one story," Dre said. "When I went out to their compound, I played them a sample that had a lady singing in French on a loop throughout the whole record. Bey said to play it again, and I did. And then she said to play it again, and I did. On the third time, she sang the whole sample from beginning to end—in a different language! When you make a beat, that could take hours, days. I didn’t know what the hell that sample was saying. But in three listens, she picked up on a sample in a different language and sang the whole thing. When I saw that, I was like, 'This is a totally different level.’ ”

When pressed further about assumptions that Bey's songwriting contributions are minimal, Dre said, "Haters, that’s their job: to do everything to discredit brilliant people."

No doubt, Beyoncé has been discredited by many over the years—and held to standards that don't exist for many of her white peers, in a racist fashion —but a number of her collaborators have always come to her defense. When Ne-Yo, who co-penned "Irreplaceable," was questioned about their collaboration by the Breakfast Club, he said they both wrote “two damn totally different songs, with all the harmonies and extra stuff that she put in there.... So, yeah, I gave her writer’s credit,” he explained. “Because that counts. That’s writing.... She put her spin on it.”

Meanwhile, the musician Ryan Tedder, who co-wrote "Halo," told Gig Wise of his experience working alongside Beyoncé: “She does stuff on any given song that, when you go from the demo to the final version, takes it to another level that you never would have thought of as the writer. For instance, on ‘Halo,’ that bridge on her version is completely different to my original one. Basically, she came in, ditched that, edited it, did her vocal thing on it, and now it’s become one of my favorite parts of the song. The whole melody, she wrote it spontaneously in the studio. So her credit on that song stems from that.” Case closed.

Related: On Everything Is Love , Beyoncé Reveals Herself to Be a Pretty Great Rapper