The Big Little Lies Season 2 Full Trailer is Finally Here

Let second grade begin: Ahead of its Season 2 premiere next month, the full-length trailer for the new Big Little Lies is here. The second season finds Renata (Laura Dern ), Madeline (Reese Witherspoon ), Jane (Shailene Woodley ), Celeste (Nicole Kidman ), and Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz ) dealing with the fallout from the stunning, murderous conclusion of the previous season (the supposed conclusion of the “limited series” BLL was originally billed as, before it was renewed)—both confronting ongoing police questioning and, as was teased in the short clip released back in January, the suspicions of Perry Wright’s mom Mary Louise, played by Meryl Streep . The second season will be based on a story by Liane Moriarty, who wrote the novel on which the first installment was based, and directed by American Honey’s Andrea Arnold.

In the latest trailer, we get a bit more of a sense of what the Monterrey Five are going to be dealing with this season—anchored by Streep’s chilling performance as Mary Louise, who just wants answers. “It’s a classy crop of moms, these ones,” Principal Nippal says as images of the moms in their finest ’70s garb (perhaps this year’s version of last season’s ill-fated Audrey Hepburn dance?) flash by. “That one, she’s the Medusa of Monterrey,” he adds, ostensibly referring to Renata, who’s seen posing for a photoshoot in a glittery fuchsia ensemble while he narrates. Madeline, apparently, is being called “unhinged.” Celeste still feels responsible for Perry’s death; so does Bonnie (fair, since she’s the one who pushed him down the stairs). Jane is just feeling guilty for lying to her son, Ziggy.

And then, there’s the Wright matriarch. “My son is dead, and I want answers,” Streep says. “I gave you answers,” Celeste replies. “Yes, but you left some things out, didn’t you?” her now-dead husband’s mom shoots back. “You were planning to leave him, and you learned of his infidelity just 10 seconds before he died. Oh, ” she lets out a chilly sigh, “you left that out, too.” Perry Wright may have been last season’s villain, but his mom is shaping up to be quite a threat to the Monterrey Five, too. See the full trailer, below.