Newly-minted Grammy nominee Billie Eilish stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday, for a perfect bit that frankly, we’re surprised hasn’t happened sooner. Eilish sat down with a bunch of young children to ask them the question, “When we fall asleep, where do we go?”— which also happens to be the title of her juggernaut debut album.

As one might expect, the children, whose lives have not yet been tainted with financial anxiety, existential dread, and the impeachment hearings, had some pretty imaginative answers. One had time travel on his mind, as he suggested destinations like the Old West and “the mummy times.”

One girl, meanwhile, told Eilish that she begins bedtime by praying and then becomes a bona fide zombie killer. “So right after that you go and fight zombies, after your Spanish prayer?” a bemused Eilish asked. Things got extra creepy from there, when a boy told EIlish that he not only dreams of Pennywise, the evil clown from the IT franchise, but that he’s seen him in real life. "I brought him here," the boy said. "He's on top of your head. He's sitting on your head and eating candy and he's eating a cat and he's eating a dog and a duck and a fox and a person."

"You're a weird little dude,” Eilish replied.

When Eilish wasn’t busy interviewing kids, she was answering Kimmel’s questions, specifically about what it’s like to be a Grammy-nominated artist. “That went up at like 5:00 a.m. I'm not gonna wake up for that," she joked when asked if she was awake for Wednesday’s announcement. "I was knocked out. No, I stayed, I was knocked out. My mom came and woke me up and I was like half-asleep like 'Cool.'" The question now is, when she was asleep, where did she go?

Watch Eilish’s entire Kimmel appearance below.

