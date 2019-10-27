Best of Beauty

Billie Eilish, The Joker and Marie Antoinette Inspired the Best Celebrity Halloween Beauty Looks This Weekend

A breakout trend from the Spring-Summer 2020 runways, 60s-era fashion proved an easy last-minute costume for this weekend's party circuit. At the Casamigos Halloween Party in Bevelry Hills, Amber Valletta, Zoey Deutch and Kaitlynn Carter took cues from the likes of Mary Quant, Twiggy and even Austin Powers. Emily DiDonato was transformed into She-Hulk by makeup artist Erin Parsons, who also did an over-the-top smokey eye on Jason Wu for his Victor/Victoria Halloween Party and a lion look on Adriana Lima earlier this week. As far as musicians dressing up as other musicians, Halsey did her best homage to Marilyn Manson on Friday, going the extra mile with mismatched contacts. Singer Anne-Marie, who channeled Billie Eilish in her slime green phase, was one of many who dressed up as the angsty teen pop star this weekend: Nina Dobrev went for black tears and an oversized Louis Vuitton sweatshirt Billie Eilish, while Jameela Jamil did a twist on the concept as “Silly Eilish.” For those of us who can’t commit to a full face of makeup, Mei Kawajiri showed off relatively subdued purple and orange talons, while makeup artist Kale Teter and Karolina Kurkova made the case for a subtle orange lipstick to show one’s fall spirit. Plus: Heidi Klum embraced the Euphoria effect with full-body glitter, Demi Lovato was a bourgeois beauty as Marie Antoinette (pre-decapitation), and Jazzelle Zanaughtti gave Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker a run for his money, below.
Billie Eilish proved to be a recurring costume this weekend, just ask Anne-Marie. Courtesy of Instagram.
Billie Eilish proved to be a recurring costume this weekend, just ask Anne-Marie. Courtesy of Instagram.

Jazzelle Zanaughtti shared a snap as a creepy clown. Courtesy of Instagram.

Heidi Klum went as a firework with husband Tom Kaulitz. Courtesy of Instagram.

Emily DiDonato was green with envy thanks to makeup artist Erin Parsons. Courtesy of Instagram.

Demi Lovato paired a blonde wig and heavy makeup as Marie Antoinette. Courtesy of Instagram.

@nailsbymei posted a Halloween-themed manicure. Courtesy of Instagram.

Halsey went as Marilyn Manson. Courtesy of Instagram.

Amber Valletta went back to the Swinging Sixties for her look at the Casamigos Halloween Party. Courtesy of Instagram.

Jameela Jamil went as Billie Eilish's lesser-known sibling, Silly Eilish at Spotify's Halloween Party. Courtesy of Instagram.

When everyone is getting excited about Halloween, but you only like Fall for the color palette," quipped Kale Teter about Karolina Kurkova's look. Courtesy of Instagram.

