Before she could turn 30 on Friday, Taylor Swift made sure she would mark a different milestone first. On Thursday—the last day of her twenties—Swift finally met Billie Eilish, aka pop culture's very own fountain of youth. The encounter was symbolic, but by no means the only one between Eilish and an adoring celebrity over the course of the evening. Fellow Billboard Women in Music awards attendees like Nicki Minaj, Normani, and Cyndi Lauper all also got to meet Eilish—which, for all intents and purposes, means they got to stand next to her long enough for a photo.

As 2019 comes to a close, it's become clearer than ever that Eilish's career is just beginning. Also clearer than ever: the fact that celebrities, almost like real human beings, can get starstruck. And since there's no truer way to express your convictions than taking a photo and posting it to social media, occupying the space next to Eilish has become this year's ultimate photo op. The 17-year-old has repeatedly obliged, but doesn't seem to feel the need to reciprocate: Of all the seemingly endless available options, Eilish has only enthusiastically posted a few, including Avril Lavigne, Billie Joe Armstrong, Justin Bieber, and Dapper Dan. As for her other options? You can find them here.

February 8: Alfonso Cuarón.

Pinterest Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Alfonso Cuarón, who enlisted Eilish for the soundtrack of his film Roma , started the year off strong for self-acceptance amongst Eilish stans who definitely aren't Gen Z.

April 15: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Loading View on Instagram

Midway through Coachella, Katy Perry issued a call to action: "We must protect @wherearetheavocados," she wrote alongside photos of herself and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, with Eilish. "Beings like her don’t enter our orbit often 💚."

May 16: Julia Roberts.

Pinterest Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Julia Roberts already established herself as an Eilish superfan before this year, but it was never more apparent than when she introduced the Eilishes to the stage of the ASCAP 2019 Pop Music Awards.

June 28: Lana Del Rey.

Loading View on Instagram

Lana Del Rey's summer started out with joining Eilish and her brother Finnaes in both Denmark and Sweden.

July 9: Camila Cabello.

Loading View on Instagram

While Camila Cabello managed to keep it together, her little sister apparently burst into tears upon meeting Eilish.

November 2: Naomi Campbell, Alessandro Michele, John Legend, and Jared Leto.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Pinterest Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Pinterest Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

It isn't often that the designer Alessandro Michele welcomes a new member to the Gucci crew. But towards the end of the year, he finally gave in, dressing Eilish for LACMA's annual benefit where, naturally, he seized the opportunity to get a photo. (As did Naomi Campbell, John Legend, and Jared Leto.)

November 24: Post Malone and Dua Lipa.

Pinterest Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Pinterest Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

It was only a matter of time before Eilish crossed paths with Dua Lipa or Post Malone, two fellow musicians known for their hair.

December 7: BTS.

BTS fans are never ones to disappoint. The number of retweets and favorites on this tweet alone is just the tip of the iceberg.

December 12: Cyndi Lauper, Nicki Minaj, Normani, and Taylor Swift.

Pinterest Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Pinterest Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Pinterest Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Eilish took care to give Swift a shoutout in her speech at the Billboard Women in Music awards that night, but still has yet to post their photo.

Related: Billie Eilish Continues to Be the Only Mature Person Discussing Her Body