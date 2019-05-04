Billy McFarland only recently began his six year prison sentence, but he’s already plotting a comeback. According to a report from New York Magazine , the Fyre Festival mastermind is working on a memoir, which is tentatively titled “Promythus: The God of Fyre." He reportedly plans on using whatever proceeds he makes from the book to pay off the $26 million he owes in wake of the doomed festival. And that’s not all. In an email sent to reporter Josh Raab, McFarland revealed that he’s planning some kind of follow-up to the original Fyre Festival.

“Putting in terms of ‘Wolf of Wall Street,’ the Festival will not be a one and done event,” McFarland wrote. “It’s happening again, so the original story will lose the potential to be told and set the stage if it’s not done before the next events take place.” It seems as though McFarland hasn’t lost any of the hubris that helped make him a both a pariah and a laughing stock . He’s reportedly been handwriting his memoir behind bars, and giving the pages to his girlfriend, model Anastasia Eremenko, who then types them out. McFarland is planning to self-publish the book as soon as its finished.

McFarland might not be the festival’s only legal casualty. A January report suggested that Kendall Jenner and her fellow influencers could be subpoenaed in the bankruptcy case surrounding the ill-fated festival. Remember, models like Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid, were paid huge amounts of money to promote the festival on Instagram, and could now be on the hook for it. Jenner, who avoided talking about her involvement in the festival for some time, finally addressed it in a recent interview with the New York Times . “You get reached out to by people to, whether it be to promote or help or whatever, and you never know how these things are going to turn out, sometimes it’s a risk,” she explained. “I definitely do as much research as I can, but sometimes there isn’t much research you can do because it’s a starting brand and you kind of have to have faith in it and hope it will work out the way people say it will.”

