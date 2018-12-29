Bird Box Is On Track To Be Netflix's Most Popular Film Ever

Ironic, perhaps, that a movie about not being able to see should be viewed by so many, so many times? According to Variety , Netflix's horror film Bird Box , in which Sandra Bullock plays a mother of two trying to escape from some evil creature that attacks when you see it has been viewed tens of millions of times. The streaming giant is notoriously cagey about ratings, and does not release numerical data about its programs ever. But the Netflix Film Twitter account couldn't help but brag a little, and posted on Friday, "Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box —best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film!" Variety could not verify this claim, and Netflix declined to comment when asked whether that figure represented the number of accounts that watched a portion or the entire length of the movie.

Bird Box , based on a novel of the same name, is directed by Susanne Bier and co-stars Trevante Rhodes, Sarah Paulson, John Malkovich, Jacki Weaver, Danielle Macdonald, Lil Rel Howery, BD Wong, Tom Hollander, and rapper Machine Gun Kelly (who is credited in the movie as Colson Baker.)

Part of the movie's popularity is due, no doubt, to the number of memes it spawned on Twitter. There was even a theory circulating online that Netflix was creating Twitter accounts for the sole purpose of "seeding" the website with Bird Box memes, though the video evidence of the fake accounts may itself be somwwhat fake, and people actually like the movie, according to a Detroit Metro Times investigation.

