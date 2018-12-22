Bird Box , the latest Netflix original movie , is proving that you don't need to go to the theater to have a communal midnight horror movie experience. All you need is a Twitter account. Starring Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson , Bird Box tells the story of a mom who...is in the woods...blindfolded...and so are her children...and perhaps someone is hunting them. This plot certainly does have A Quiet Place vibes to it, to cite another horror movie the internet really took to this year. Since Bird Box premiered on Netflix on Friday, viewers have been flooding Twitter with GIFs (and pictures and videos) that sum up certain aspects of the film, or their reactions to it.

And though he didn't say it with a GIF, the film also got praise from one highly prestigious source: scare master Stephen King. "I was absolutely riveted by BIRD BOX (Netflix). Don’t believe the lukewarm reviews, which may in part have been caused by reviewers’ ambivalence to the streaming platform, as opposed to theatrical releases," he tweeted. Bird Box currently has a 66% on Rotten Tomatoes' critics score, and 72% from fans.

By the way, did the guy playing Felix look familiar to anyone? Yeah, it's rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Expect to see more of him on your screen because he's actually been acting for a while and has a number of projects coming up, including a comedy with his SNL doppelgänger Pete Davidson . Surely the internet will have plenty to say about that, as well.

Loading View on Instagram

If you're a fan, and you're not blindfolded, take a look at some of our favorite Bird Box memes here, plus Netflix's tribute to Sandra "47 acting credits, 14 producing credits, Triple threat doesn’t even scratch the surface" Bullock:

Related: Bird Box Trailer: See Sandra Bullock Spend Most of a Movie Blindfolded