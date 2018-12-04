Ariana Grande may have said "Thank U, Next" to Pete Davidson , but she doesn't hold any ill will toward her former fiancé. After Davidson made a rare public statement about his breakup with Grande on Instagram on Monday, the pop star defended her ex from the cyberbullying he said he's received from her fans since their split.

"I've kept my mouth shut," Davidson wrote in his post. "Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything. I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today's climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling."

After describing the bullying, Davidson continued, "I've spoken about [borderline personality disorder] and being suicidal publicly only in hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth. I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the Internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is, I see you and I love you."

Later on Monday, Grande replied to Davidson's statement in a direct message she seems to have sent to a fan. "I have never encouraged anything but forgiveness," she wrote. "I care deeply about Pete and his health and would never encourage any kind of mistreatment. I haven't seen any of it because I'm blocked, but I want you to know that I would never want or encourage that ever and you should know that. I care about him deeply."

Early Tuesday morning, she reiterated her request for her fans to leave Davidson alone, reposting his message in her Instagram Story and writing, "i feel i need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others. i really don't endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity. i care deeply about pete and his health." She added, "please let whatever point you're trying to make go. i will always have irrevocable love for him and if you've gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point."

Though these aren't the first messages Davidson and Grande have released about their breakup, they're certainly the most serious. Prior to this, Davidson made a few jokes in stand-up routines and on Saturday Night Live . Grande, meanwhile, stayed relatively mum until the release of her song "Thank U, Next," which includes lyrics about Davidson, and its accompanying music video, which features multiple visual references to their relationship.

