In the past week alone, Blake Lively has expertly channeled a Renaissance queen and "...Baby One More Time"-era Britney Spears . The one look this style chameleon can't quite seem to master, though? Athleisure, of course.

As Lively herself admitted in her Instagram Story late Sunday night, it can be tough to get back into leggings and ratty T-shirts after spending most of your public-facing life in couture gowns and six-inch stilettos. Relatable.

"I've never been great at 'athleisure,'" Lively captioned a shot of her holding up two 20-pound weights in the gym while wearing the pink-and-white Jenny Packham dress, pastel yellow bow-topped Christian Louboutin heels, and oversized Alison Lou hoop earrings she wore to a Baby2Baby and Shutterfly Mother's Day event on Saturday afternoon. "Chill @donsaladino ," she added, evidently responding to the disapproving look her trainer is giving her in the photo. Lively rounded out the snapshot with an eye-roll emoji and an all-too-appropriate "wearin' what I want" GIF sticker.

Loading View on Instagram

Lest you think Lively actually works out in heels, rest assured that the 30-year-old actress does, in fact, own a pair of running shoes . Back in February, the mom of two shared a photo on Instagram of her posing with her trainer and, yes, wearing black leggings and a matching sports bra—though the ensemble is, of course, many times more chic than most of what the rest of us wear on the treadmill. "Turns out you can't lose the 61lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through [Instagram] and wondering why you don't look like all the bikini models. Thanks @donsaladino for kickin [sic] my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud," she captioned the photo.

Related: Blake Lively, Rihanna, and Zoë Kravitz Show How to Wear Feathers with Ease