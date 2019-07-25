Beyoncé , famously one of the most hard-working and dedicated people on the planet, is of course a superstar. But so is her eldest child. Throughout her short life, 7-year-old Blue Ivy Carter has delighted the public–who else could get away with shushing two of the most powerful celebrities on Earth at the Grammys?

Blue Ivy, who will be entering second grade this fall in Los Angeles, recently appeared in her mother’s video for “Brown Skin Girl,” off of Beyoncé’s latest widely-acclaimed release, The Lion King: The Gift , an album accompanying the new Lion King live-action film. You can catch Blue singing a few lines on the song, and she even got a songwriting credit (her first one ever came as a newborn, when she cooed and gurgled on dad Jay-Z’s “Glory”). And in the wake of the video’s release, People published an inside look at Blue Ivy and Beyoncé’s relationship.

“Of course both Beyoncé and Blue love music,” a source told the magazine. “Blue loves singing, dancing and performing. She is a natural.”

“She is very sassy, high energy and knows what she wants,” the source continued. “Especially after the twins were born, Beyoncé made sure that Blue was able to embrace her new role as a big sister. She also lets her go to video shoots, award shows and music recording. They have a very special bond!”

Beyoncé, also mom to 2-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, is obviously busy. “[Beyoncé] is busy making a schedule and taking care of her kids. She makes sure they have scheduled activities and tutoring,” said the source. “She loves being a mom and wants to be around as much as possible.”

“It might seem like her career would take up all her time, but it’s quite the opposite. Her career is always second and her kids are her first priority,” they continued. “She is a fantastic mom and very involved.”

The source did not comment on how Jay-Z balances fatherhood with his busy career.