Blue Ivy Carter, 9, Has Already Mastered Winged Eyeliner
“Gonna save me a lot of money on make up artist fees,” Tina Knowles gushed about her granddaughter’s latest skill.
Without fail, each and every tidbit of news about Blue Ivy Carter seems to be of yet another of the nine-year-old’s seemingly abundant talents and accomplishments. The eldest of Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s children is already a photographer, music video star, aspiring art collector, audiobook narrator, and singer-songwriter. The latter is no exaggeration; one of her accredited songs made it to the Billboard Hot 100. Her stylistic prowess once caused a Valentino purse to sell out. By the time she was seven, her grandmother, Tina Knowles, had crowned her the Carter-Knowles’s family “Queen Bee.” (Second only to Beyoncé, of course.)
On Thursday, Knowles proudly announced a new addition to that roster. It turns out Carter is capable of doing a full face of makeup, complete with peachy blush, subtle contouring, and an even red lip. Also (mostly) even, and most impressive: the winged eyeliner.
“She Beat My Face ❤️,” Knowles captioned the selfie. Gonna save me a lot of money on make up artist fees.” Those also clearly impressed quickly filled up the comments section with requests for appointments.
There’s room for criticism; Knowles’s eyebrows are a bit patchy, and the lipstick shade isn’t exactly her color. Then again, Carter has her entire life to improve. At this rate, that’ll be sooner than later. “She is only 9 years old,” Knowles reminded her followers. “Can you imagine her at 15 doing my makeup?”
