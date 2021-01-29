Blue Ivy Carter, 9, Has Already Mastered Winged Eyeliner

Without fail, each and every tidbit of news about Blue Ivy Carter seems to be of yet another of the nine-year-old’s seemingly abundant talents and accomplishments. The eldest of Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s children is already a photographer, music video star, aspiring art collector, audiobook narrator, and singer-songwriter. The latter is no exaggeration; one of her accredited songs made it to the Billboard Hot 100. Her stylistic prowess once caused a Valentino purse to sell out. By the time she was seven, her grandmother, Tina Knowles, had crowned her the Carter-Knowles’s family “Queen Bee.” (Second only to Beyoncé, of course.)

On Thursday, Knowles proudly announced a new addition to that roster. It turns out Carter is capable of doing a full face of makeup, complete with peachy blush, subtle contouring, and an even red lip. Also (mostly) even, and most impressive: the winged eyeliner.

“She Beat My Face ❤️,” Knowles captioned the selfie. Gonna save me a lot of money on make up artist fees.” Those also clearly impressed quickly filled up the comments section with requests for appointments.

There’s room for criticism; Knowles’s eyebrows are a bit patchy, and the lipstick shade isn’t exactly her color. Then again, Carter has her entire life to improve. At this rate, that’ll be sooner than later. “She is only 9 years old,” Knowles reminded her followers. “Can you imagine her at 15 doing my makeup?”

Related: Tina Knowles-Lawson Was Told Destiny’s Child’s Outfits Were “Too Black”