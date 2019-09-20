The only thing better than a new Brad Pitt movie is the press tour that accompanies it. In the last week alone, our greatest living movie star (sorry, Leo), did this , this , and also this . And because there’s no such thing as Pitt-fatigue, the Ad Astra star also managed to film an absurd little sketch with Jimmy Fallon, because why not?

On Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show , Fallon rolled a clip featuring himself and Pitt, sitting at opposite tables in a restaurant. From there, they embark on a torrid battle of one-upsmanship by sending each other increasingly absurd things. It all starts when Pitt, who’s sitting at the bar, sends Fallon a martini. To counter, Fallon sends Pitt a delicious-looking caffeinated beverage.

That’s when things go off the deep end. Edible Arrangements. Wedding cakes. Seafood towers. You name it. But because Brad Pitt is Brad Pitt, he ultimately comes out on top when he gets Fallon to foot what is likely a very big bill.

Hopefully that’s not how Pitt treats all of his friends, one of whom is Kanye West. During a recent interview , Pitt explained why he’s been hanging out at West’s Sunday Services recently. “I think he's doing something really special there," Pitt told Entertainment Tonight. "It's just a pure celebration of life and people, and it's really delightful. It really is."

As for his own religious outlook, Pitt told GQ that he’s “gone through everything,” and that he clings to religion. “I grew up with Christianity. Always questioned it, but it worked at times," he said. "And then when I got on my own, I completely left it and I called myself agnostic. Tried a few spiritual things but didn't feel right. Then I called myself an atheist for a while, just kind of being rebellious. I wasn't really. But I kinda labeled myself that for a while. It felt punk rock enough. And then I found myself coming back around to just belief in—I hate to use the word spirituality, but just a belief in that we're all connected.”

