Imagine Bradley Cooper crashing your workout. While that sounds absurd, it actually happened to two men who were boxing along the beach in Santa Monica. In the middle of their session, which they were filming for social media, Cooper popped up along with the rest of his family, from his wife Irina Shayk and their two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper to their two dogs. Yes, it was an entire family affair.

"Shut the f*** up, what's up, bro?" the cameraman says as he sees Cooper coming into the frame walking his dogs along the beach.

"Hey, good," Cooper replies. Meanwhile, he's paused in the frame with his two pups while waiting for Shayk and Lea De Seine to catch up to him. While standing around, Cooper is offered a chance to join in, which the noted boxer politely declines with a laugh.

"What the f***?," the cameraman mutters to himself in disbelief as the guys he's filming continue with their boxing routine. The family just kind of hangs out in front of the camera before eventually moving on with their beach stroll.

Naturally, one of the guys involved—fitness personality Spencer J. Davis, who was training the two men in front of the camera, Ex on the Beach stars Corey Brooks and Jay Starrett—later went on Instagram to share the moment. "When Bradley Cooper interrupts our boxing session to put us in his next movie," he joked in the caption of the video. "Okay half of that isn’t true. 🤣 But this was pretty cool!"

If any celebrity is going to crash a boxing workout, it may as well be Cooper. The director and lead of A Star Is Born has been known to hit the boxing ring, as a video of one boxing workout he had in 2015 went viral . Cooper has also befriended one of the boxing world's biggest celebrities, Mike Tyson, who had a cameo in The Hangover . A few years ago, Cooper talked about teaching Tyson how to box in a movie scene. “Mike is really a funny guy," Cooper recalled to James Corden. "Without missing a beat, he goes, ‘Oh, this is great. I’m getting boxing lessons from the captain of the Jewish debating team.’“ Next time Cooper finds himself in the middle of someone else's boxing workout, he'll have to bestow the same wisdom.