Brie Larson 's Captain Marvel film may already be in theaters but the actress is still embodying her character. At least, that was the case when she attended a recent fan event in South Korea. For the occasion, Larson channeled Captain Marvel in a Rodarte dress. Like the Rodarte dress she wore to the Hollywood premiere of the film back in March, her latest look also had a special nod to her character: it contained star-like embellishments similar the one that's prominent on Captain Marvel's uniform.

Though not as overt as her last Rodarte gown, the blue dress she wore to South Korea is beaded with star-like formations beneath floral appliqué. Considering Larson has talked before about how all of her press tour looks for Captain Marvel contain a small piece of her character, it's likely not coincidental. “There’s definitely a lot of Carol Danvers and Captain Marvel-inspired looks on this press tour, which has been really fun to include,” she told People back in March.

Like her her premiere look, her latest fashion moment was styled by Samantha McMillen. McMillen paired blue and pink-ruffled dress with metallic pumps and long sparkly earrings, giving the dress an especially feminine touch. As Larson has mentioned before, her style these days oscillates between feminine and severe depending on her mood. “My style is going to be different — sometimes its super flows and feminine, sometimes its really hard and tough, sometimes I want to wear a suit, sometimes I want to wear something baggy,” she said. “Sometimes I want to lean into my youth, sometimes I want to be an older version of myself and I’m allowed to do whatever I want.”

Pinterest Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images for Disney

For Larson, that flexibility is critical, even more so during this press tour. “That’s been the theme of this whole press tour is owning my body and understanding that it changes from day-to-day what feels empowering to me and what makes me feel good,” she added. “Clothes are a form of expression and they can be something that makes you feel empowered. I’m introverted, and for me having something that makes me feel good in these very public moments is imperative. But, because we have a really long press tour and a lot of looks, it gives me a lot of opportunities to kind of meditate on what empowerment really means when it comes to fashion.” Clearly, she's found it.