According to Britney Spears' longtime manager Larry Rudolph, the superstar may never perform again. In an interview with TMZ, Rudolph said “as the person who guides her career—based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis—from what I have gathered it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again.”

“Last summer, when she wanted to tour, she called me every day,” he added. “She was excited. She hasn’t called me in months. Crickets. She clearly doesn’t want to perform now.”

Rudolph has worked with Spears since the release of her first album, Baby… One More Time , in 1999. “I’ve been with her for two-thirds of her life,” he told Variety . “I look at her almost like I look at my own daughter. It’s very emotional for me … and really rough. Personally, I want for her to just find a peaceful, happy place — whatever that means for her. It’s not about a career anymore — it’s about life.”

Spears, who has dealt with mental health issues for years, has had a rough go of it lately. After her father and financial conservator, Jamie, fell ill earlier this year, the pop star checked into a mental health facility. Fans quickly came up with a conspiracy theory that Spears was being held against her will, spreading the hashtag #FreeBritney. Spears denied the claims, and asked for “a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way.” Her request has been ignored.

Rudolph also denied the rumors. “[Spears] is the one whose focus is on on [getting better]. She’s driving it,” he told Variety . “I understand how much these fans love her and support her and I love that. The part that concerns me is that it has no factual basis. The personal issues that Britney is dealing with are highly complicated and the conservatorship is there for a reason. The courts of the State of California take this very seriously. I hope the people allow her to have her private time.”