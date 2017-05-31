With her voluminous brunette curls, green eyes and those infamous bold brows, actress and model Brooke Shields has always been a red carpet timeless beauty. And today, at 52, the original Calvin Klein model certainly has a beauty routine worth stealing. From her skincare essentials to makeup products and even her favorite exercises, Shields reveals her best kept beauty secrets, from the best advice she ever got to her favorite spa getaway.
Your look in three words:
Classic with risk.
Medicine cabinet snap shot:
Aēsop Deodorant, Renova, Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant, allergy medicine.
Good skin starts with:
Cold water and Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser.
Best advice from your dermatologist:
Wear sunblock!
Best advice from your facialist:
To keep her cell number in my favorites.
Makeup miracles:
Caffeine Solution 5 percent, plus EGCG by The Ordinary.
Most underrated product:
L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream.
Never leave the house without:
Tinted moisture, blush, lip gloss and mascara.
A good hair day starts with:
Davines All In One Milk.
My hair colorist always says:
“They are not grays- they are blond streaks".
Nails must be:
Kept clean and moisturized.
Beauty from the inside out:
Water, water, water, sleep, greens. And, love.
Exercise obsession:
SoulCycle and Switch Playground.
Drink of choice:
Protein shake.
Product that you picked up from the pros:
Change by Celeste Randall's Hydra Cell Bronzing Mist.
A woman should smell like:
Apollo Hyacinth by Eric Buterbaugh Florals.
Appointment you’d love to nab:
Demi Moore & Michelle Pfeiffer’s cosmetologist and dermatologist.
Spa-cation at:
The Ranch Malibu.
TSA-friendly essentials:
Mini Tequila bottles.
In-tub must-read:
A Gentleman In Moscow by Amor Towles.
Best advice from mom:
Don’t sweat the small stuff and never, ever give up.
Best-kept beauty secret:
Naphcon-A Eye Drops.
Beauty myth you’d like to debunk:
That juice cleanses help you lose weight.
Definite doppelgänger:
Anything else:
I’m obsessed with my lash extensions from eyeLure Boutique.
