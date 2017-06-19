On the family's orchestrated reality show, a full-on feud between Caitlyn Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner brood may have just unfurled, but in real life, any bad blood between Caitlyn and daughters Kendall and Kylie was apparently set aside for Sunday's Father's Day festivities.

Caitlyn took to Instagram to share a sweet family photo of herself posed with her youngest kids on the streets of L.A. The trio spend the day at a car show (automobiles being a particular passion of Caitlyn's) on the famed Rodeo Drive. Note: Kendall toting Caitlyn's incredibly cute puppy, Bertha. "Good day at the Father's Day car show on Rodeo Drive with my girls. Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there," Caitlyn wrote along with the pic.

Kylie also posted a few candid shots from the car show on Instagram. In one, she's arm-in-arm with her big sister, strutting down the street—"normal girls in a normal world," she captioned the photo. In another photo, she's perched solo atop the trunk of a particularly sweet ride. "daddy's day," she wrote.

Normally, two daughters spending time with their dad on Father's Day wouldn't make headlines, but of course, this particular reality-star-studded family has been embroiled in a contentious battle following the release of Caitlyn's memoir The Secrets of My Life. The most recent season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians prominently featured Caitlyn's ex-wife Kris Jenner's vehement denial of many stories told in the book and anger over the way she was portrayed. The former couple's daughters were unceremoniously roped into the drama, too. A source tells E! News that the squabble has been particularly hard on Kendall and Kylie.

"Kendall is loyal to Kris and has very little to do with her dad. The more time that has passed, the more she feels Caitlyn has let her down with the things she has said and with her actions," the source said. "With everyone in the family on Kris' side, it's hard on Kylie. She tries to keep it separate and doesn't want to discuss it with the rest of the family."

In her own Father's Day Instagram post, Kris notably excluded Caitlyn from a photo tribute.

But at least on Father's Day, Caitlyn, Kendall, and Kylie could let bygones be bygones.