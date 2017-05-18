Pinterest Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

At the 2017 Met Gala earlier this month, Kendall Jenner wore a barely-there, underwear-revealing La Perla Couture gown on the red carpet. Now we're seeing a whole lot more of Jenner in La Perla's Pre-Fall 2017 campaign. It's her second go-around with the brand, since she became the face of La Perla in the fall.

Unlike the black-and-gunmetal confection she wore to the Met Gala, the looks she wears in La Perla's Pre-Fall 2017 campaign are bursting with colors in an homage to all things pretty and bright. According to Elle, the shoot was designed to evoke "fantasy, imagination, and artwork from Georgia O'Keefe and Peter Max." The campaign, which was photographed by Mert and Marcus and conceptualized by La Perla's Creative Director Julia Haart, features Jenner in a variety of the label's lingerie, ready-to-wear, and swimwear amid a technicolor, dreamlike setting of gigantic, colorful hibiscus, begonias, and tulips. It's reminiscent of the brand's fashion show, in which Jenner walked alongside Naomi Campbell, Isabeli Fontana, and more.

It's Jenner's least controversial campaign of late, following her disastrous Pepsi ad. And it's a fitting return to fashion--recently, Jenner declared that she'd like to participate in more "sexual" photoshoots. See all the images from the campaign here:

